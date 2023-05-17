Neshoba Co. resident indicted following SNAP fraud investigation

(Pablo)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NESHOBA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Neshoba County resident was indicted following a SNAP fraud investigation conducted by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

April Long is said to have received $46,270 in benefits, which were awarded to her after she inaccurately reported her household income to the agency.

A Neshoba County grand jury indicted Long on April 25 and she was taken into custody on May 1.

“This is a great example of collaboration between our investigations team, county office, and local law enforcement,” MDHS Inspector General Sandra Griffith said in a statement.

The investigation was conducted by the agency’s Investigations Division, which falls under the MDHS Office of the Inspector General.

Suspected fraud can be reported online by clicking here or by calling the agency’s Fraud Tip Line at 1(800) 299-6905.

