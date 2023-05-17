Newton County seniors take ‘Walk of Heroes’

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - One hundred twenty-eight students, representing the Newton County High School Class of 2023, participated in the Walk of Heroes at Newton County Elementary School Wednesday.

This event allows students to return and walk in front of Pre-K through 6th grade students, as well as siblings, former teachers, staff, and administration, celebrating their accomplishments and showing their appreciation for the impact each has had on their success.

This year, an added component was partnering graduates with members of the Class of 2035, who are in kindergarten now. This new initiative allows graduating seniors to make connections impacting the kindergarteners to strive and meet goals, ultimately participating in the Walk of Heroes in May of 2035.