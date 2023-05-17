Silver Alert issued for Scott Co. man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Buddy Earl Beebe of Forest, Miss.

He is a White male, 5’ 5”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Beene was last seen Tuesday, May 16, at about 4:08 P.M. in the 4000 block of Langs Mill Roaf in Forest. He was driving a 2002 gray Chevrolet Silverado bearing Mississippi tag 5RR4852.

Family members say Beebe has a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information, call the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 601-469-1511.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.