USM President visits Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -May is the month when high school seniors finish a major step in their life as they graduate high school and prepare for their next journey.

To maybe help local students make that decision. Dr. Joe Paul, the President of the University of Southern Mississippi, came to Meridian Wednesday to tell the community why they should be a part of the golden eagle family.

The President highlighted many things the campus has to offer, including a 16-to-one ratio of students to staff.

“I was reminding folks today that Southern Miss is the same drive in miles as Tuscaloosa or Starkville, and I want folks in this part of the country to know that there’s great opportunities for them to pursue higher education. In Hattiesburg, Ms. There are some great students here. There’s some great schools here, and we’ve got a really, really unique set of opportunities for high school and Community College transfers from the Meridian area.

“That we’re in the top 140 institutions in the nation academically, and yet we’re of a size and scale that students should can still get a lot of personal attention. So our average class size is 22. Southern Miss offers Bachelor’s, Master’s, PhD’s. We play Division One athletics at the highest level. We’ve got a comprehensive major college experience. And yet, with that sort of personal attention, that’s really hard to come by in higher education today,” said Dr. Joe Paul.

The President wants to grow enrollment at the university. Currently, the university has around 14,000 students, but he believes the school is ready to see 20,000 in the near future.

