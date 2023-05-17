Volunteer firefighter struck, killed while responding to wreck in Covington Co.

Longtime volunteer firefighter killed while responding to an accident
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A volunteer firefighter died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon after being struck while responding to a wreck on U.S. Highway 49 in Covington County.

The Seminary Police Department Facebook page identified the first responder/firefighter as Phillip Allan, a long-time volunteer in Covington and Simpson counties.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it responded to a one-vehicle crash shortly around 3:15 p.m.

Allan, who happened to come upon the accident, also stopped to help, MHP said. He was walking across the northbound lanes of U.S. 49 when he was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox that was going north on U.S. 49.

According to MHP, Allan was transported to Forrest General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

MHP said the driver who hit Allan remained on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by MHP.

