City of Meridian Arrest Report May 18, 2023

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JAMIELEE BROOKS-MCDONALD1983HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
JOHN S RICHARDS19632702 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
JAMIELEE BROOKS-MCDONALD1983HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
CHARLANNE SCHWINDMAN19633901 KING RD MERIDAIN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
TINA BREWER196412686 LORRAINE RD LOT A7 BILOXI, MSDUI
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 18, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:49 PM on May 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:43 AM on May 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of 33rdPlace. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

