City of Meridian Arrest Report May 18, 2023
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JAMIELEE BROOKS-MCDONALD
|1983
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JOHN S RICHARDS
|1963
|2702 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JAMIELEE BROOKS-MCDONALD
|1983
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|CHARLANNE SCHWINDMAN
|1963
|3901 KING RD MERIDAIN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|TINA BREWER
|1964
|12686 LORRAINE RD LOT A7 BILOXI, MS
|DUI
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 18, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:49 PM on May 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:43 AM on May 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of 33rdPlace. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
