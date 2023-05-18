Federal judge in Joran van der Sloot extortion case recuses herself

Judge Karen Bowdre rescued herself Wednesday. The case has now been assigned to Judge Anna...
Judge Karen Bowdre rescued herself Wednesday. The case has now been assigned to Judge Anna Mansco.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new federal judge has been assigned to Joran van der Sloot’s extortion case in Alabama.

Judge Karen Bowdre recused herself Wednesday. The case has now been assigned to Judge Anna Mansco.

There was no reason given for Bowdre’s decision.

Van der Sloot faces federal wire fraud and extortion charges related to an alleged attempt to extort $250,000 from the family of missing Mountain Brook teen Natalee Holloway

The federal indictment filed in 2010 alleges van der Sloot demanded Beth Holloway wire him $250,000 in exchange for revealing the location of Natalee Holloway’s remains. Federal prosecutors say Holloway wired $25,000 and van der Sloot lead the family to a location in Aruba where he said Holloway’s remains were buried, but knew that to be false.

Van der Sloot is serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores Ramírez in 2010.

It’s unclear when he will be brought back to the United States.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police were called to a reported bank robbery at The Citizens Bank at 1825 Highway 39...
MPD releases description of bank robbery suspect
Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Man arrested for threatening to run over officers, K-9, police say
John Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
Police presence on 5th Street Thursday morning
Suspect in custody for fatal shooting
Meridian Police told News 11 a man who lived at the facility was threatening people with a...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Meridian Living

Latest News

Police presence on 5th Street Thursday morning
Suspect in custody for fatal shooting
2 injured after fight leads to shooting at Scott County energy facility
2 injured after fight leads to shooting at Scott County energy facility
A missing diamond ring was reunited with its owner 13 years after it was flushed down the...
Ring returned to owner 13 years after flushed down toilet
Break from the rain Sun. and Mon.
Rain, rain is here to stay for the next few days