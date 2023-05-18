Joseph Louie Oates, 81, of Silas passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Wayne General Hospital in Waynesboro, Mississippi. He was born September 29, 1941, in Toxey, Alabama, to Marvin L. Oates and Mary Selena McElroy Oates.

Louie was a wonderful, loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family more than anything. He was truly one in a million and is leaving a deep void in the hearts of the many lives he touched.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Barbara Covington Oates; children, Cindy Oates Presley; Paula Oates Stokley (Albert); Jan Oates Sikes (Jack); Joseph Louie Oates, Jr.; and Angela “Angie” Oates Ockman (Brian); son-in-law, Andy Coleman; 17 grandchildren, Christie Hernandez; Jason Hernandez; Trey Coleman; Heather Giambrone (Mike); Morgan Spence (Evan); Mark Turner, Jr. (Heather); Elizabeth Sullivan (Dustin); Jake Turner (Taylor); Joe Turner (Michaela); Chase Sikes (Nina); Caleb Sikes (Lexie); Christian Sikes; Shana Oates; Alex Whigham; Hollie Little (Chas); Bryain Coxwell; and Levi Ockman; 19 Great Grandchildren; brother, Shelton Oates; and sisters, Jackie Few; and Eloise Downey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mary Selena Oates; daughters, Charlotte Oates Coleman and Barbara Melinda Oates James; brothers, David Oates; Frank Oates, and Robert Oates; and sister, Sheryl Ducharme.

Graveside services will be held Friday, May 19, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at the Edgar Cemetery in Silas with Rev. Randy Abston officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be all of his grandsons and grandson-in-law, Dustin Sullivan. Honorary pallbearers will be, Bobby Stokley, Roy Jensen, and Ryan Donalds.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

