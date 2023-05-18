Meridian homeless population effects local businesses

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -In Mississippi, the homeless population has risen by nearly 27% from 2021 to 2022. According to the Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care, Meridian has the second-highest homeless population in the state.

As that number rises, many local businesses are beginning to feel its impact.

“We have definitely hit some major struggles, and we are not quite sure exactly what to do,” said Fields.

Bakery 900 has been open for less than one year, but in the last 5 months, the owner has experienced many interactions with homeless people, and when asked if she was ever scared from one of these interactions and she gave a quick response.

“Absolutely, I come in at 3:00 AM every morning, and when people are banging on your windows, I mean, I’m all windows here in downtown Meridian, so I’m all windows. And you know, they’ll prop up a chair across the street and watch you. That’s crazy scary. And with no support, you know, what do I do? What do I do,” said Owner of Bakery 900 Addie Fields.

And these business owners are willing to help when needed, but things are getting so bad they feel like something needs to be done sooner rather than later.

“You know, Aie’s has been around for 10 years. In the past two years, we’ve had several instances where we had to call the law. People come in and steal tips off the table. They come in asking for food, and the owner here she’s more than willing to do whatever for anybody. But lately, she’s been getting taken advantage of to the fact we have to shut down, or she’ll even have to stay up here as long as possible until somebody can come and help her,” said Waitress of Aie’s Taste of Thai, Hailey Thompson.

Some owners have reached their breaking point and are ready to throw in the towel.

“You know, we’ve got to be supported. There’s got to be, you know, not only a police presence but there’s got to be, you know, what do we do? How do we protect ourselves? How do we protect our customers? You know, do we arm ourselves? Do we, you know, at what point where we are at the mercy of these people that are, you know? Taking over the city. And so, I mean, I’m scared that I would have to shutdown,” said Fields.

News 11 did reach out to city officials to see if they are willing to speak about the issue, but we received no response.

