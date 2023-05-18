Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale brings crowds to Lauderdale County.

KEWANEE, Miss. (WTOK) - The 21st Annual Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale started bright and early Thursday morning. The 500-mile-long yard sale extends from Meridian to Bristol, Virginia.

Teresa Westbrook, the local coordinator, said she’s excited about the fellowship and great finds the sale provides.

“It’s going on until Sunday. It’s just a great way to find you some bargains, find you some cool stuff for your house or your collection. There’s a guy here that’s got awesome antiques from Alabama. Then I’ve got household stuff and antiques. Then there’s a guy making homemade hoses and they look awesome. Oh boy, they will rip those weeds up good,” said Westbrook.

Edward Salter, a shopper from Monroeville, Ala., said this is his third time shopping at the annual yard sale and he’s always glad to meet new people along the way.

“Talking to people, I enjoy that. You learn a lot. A lot of good deals. Come out and enjoy, spend your money and help keep the economy going,” said Salter.

The Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale continues through Sunday evening on Highway 11, throughout Lauderdale County to Eutaw, Ala., and beyond.

