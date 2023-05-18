Mr. Christopher Cody Addy

Christopher Cody Addy
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Union:

Services for Mr. Christopher Cody Addy of Decatur will be held 3 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church cemetery.

Visitation will be held 1:30 pm – 3pm service time at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Addy, age 31 died Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Cody had many interests. He loved art, drawing, painting, wood burning and had begun dabbling some in other forms of wood art. He also loved history, especially studying and talking with those who served during World War II. Music was his passion and Cody spent hours writing songs and playing his guitars, of which he had many.

He was acquiring an interest and knowledge of flowers, especially roses and other plants, while helping design a flower bed and he enjoyed working outdoors with his hands.

Most of all, he was a devoted son, devout brother, dedicated friend and a wonderful father to his three beautiful children whom he adored. He was their Superhero in every sense! Cody loved the Lord, trusting in Jesus at age 6 and recently rededicating his life in order to be a better example to his children. He was a member of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church and the Unity Class.

Survivors:

Parents: Mike Addy and Debbie Addy

3 Children: Memphis Grace Addy, Oliver Grey Addy and Owen Reid Addy

3 Brothers: Jeff Addy and wife Lisa, Jake Addy and wife Brandi and Jeremy Addy and wife Abby Scarbrough

1 Sister: Rebecca Bene’ and husband Daniel

Grandfather: Richard Wilson

Special Friends: Destinee Harrison and Destiny McIlwain

Mother of His Children: Summer Addy

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Addy was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Cecil and Lola Addy and maternal grandmother, Joyce Wilson.

Pallbearers: Ryan Eickenloff, Bailey Eickenloff, Tyler Wilson, Matthew Boggan, John Rohrer and Caleb Raines

Honorary Pallbearers: Unity SS Class of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

