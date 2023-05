Graveside services for Mrs. Kay Green will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:00 am at Stonewall Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Green, 80, of Stonewall, who died Thursday, May 4, 2023 at her residence in Pasadena, CA.

