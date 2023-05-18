Multiple agencies searching Pearl River after swimmer goes missing

By Quentin Smith and WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search is on for a missing swimmer in the Pearl River.

According to authorities, three men took a dive into the Pearl River by the Old Brandon Road Bridge Thursday afternoon.

Two of the swimmers made it out of the river, with the third going missing.

The missing person, 24-year-old Marcos Mendoza has yet to be found.

The Flowood Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were all at the scene.

Flowood Police Captain Jimmy Hall said they were swimming recreationally. He also stated that around an hour transpired between the time the missing swimmer’s friends last saw him and the time when they were able to call for help.

The search ended around 8:30 p.m., Thursday, but will resume Friday morning.

Family members tell WLBT that Mendoza and the two other men he went swimming with are all friends.

They also told 3 On Your Side that they are hoping and praying the 24-year-old will be found.

“I do not feel good man,” Mendoza’s uncle said. “My nephew came to the river and tried to swim it. When he went down, he never came back up.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police have charged Antonyo D. Mason, 33, with murder in the death of Victory A....
Suspect charged in fatal shooting
Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say
2 injured after fight leads to shooting at Scott County energy facility
2 injured after fight leads to shooting at Scott County energy facility
Week after week Colin Stough has wowed the judges and the audience with his performances.
Mississippi native gearing up for American Idol finale
Johnny Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash

Latest News

The Tuscaloosa Honor Guard paid tribute to officers who were killed in the line of duty,...
Honor Guard returns from D.C., paid tribute to Meridian Officer Kennis Croom
Meridian High graduates walk the halls one last time
Alabama’s already historically low unemployment rate has dropped yet again, dipping from 2.3%...
Alabama unemployment rate drops to new historic low of 2.2%
Low end threat for severe weather Saturday
First Alert: Severe storms are possible Saturday
Golden Eagles win Game One