Suspect in custody for fatal shooting
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a police presence on 5th Street in Meridian Thursday morning. A body was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a house. A suspect is in custody.
There was also a robbery reported at an Exxon station nearby to the location Thursday morning.
The Meridian Police Department has not commented on either incident.
This is a developing story.
