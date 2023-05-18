Suspect in custody for fatal shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a police presence on 5th Street in Meridian Thursday morning. A body was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a house. A suspect is in custody.

There was also a robbery reported at an Exxon station nearby to the location Thursday morning.

The Meridian Police Department has not commented on either incident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.