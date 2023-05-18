Rain, rain is here to stay for the next few days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! It is a very foggy start to the morning. There is little to no visibility on the roads this morning, so be sure to use caution. Improvements on the roadways can be expected through 8am. Scattered showers and storms are possible again today keep your rain gear handy. Rain will move in near 12pm and will continue on and off again this afternoon and evening, also it will be another hot day with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain showers will continue into early Friday morning, so as we wake up to wet streets umbrellas are still needed. Scattered showers are possible through the day on Friday. Highs remain near the average in the mid 80s. Saturday brings the next chance for severe storms as a cold front swings across the area. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11. Stay safe and have a lovely day.

