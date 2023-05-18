Rain, rain is here to stay for the next few days

Break from the rain Sun. and Mon.
Break from the rain Sun. and Mon.(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! It is a very foggy start to the morning. There is little to no visibility on the roads this morning, so be sure to use caution. Improvements on the roadways can be expected through 8am. Scattered showers and storms are possible again today keep your rain gear handy. Rain will move in near 12pm and will continue on and off again this afternoon and evening, also it will be another hot day with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain showers will continue into early Friday morning, so as we wake up to wet streets umbrellas are still needed. Scattered showers are possible through the day on Friday. Highs remain near the average in the mid 80s. Saturday brings the next chance for severe storms as a cold front swings across the area. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11. Stay safe and have a lovely day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police were called to a reported bank robbery at The Citizens Bank at 1825 Highway 39...
MPD releases description of bank robbery suspect
Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Man arrested for threatening to run over officers, K-9, police say
Meridian Police told News 11 a man who lived at the facility was threatening people with a...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Meridian Living
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
John Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 18th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 18th, 2023
Carry an umbrella each day
Some days will be drier than others leading into the weekend
Hail, strong winds, and flash flooding possible
First Alert: Remain weather aware Wednesday
Main threats: Damaging wind & hail
FIRST ALERT: More storms for Wednesday, and some could be severe