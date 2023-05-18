Singer Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels Saturday concert in Charleston

Jimmy Buffett(WRDW)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Singer Jimmy Buffett has postponed a weekend concert in Charleston, S.C., after being hospitalized for an unspecified ailment, according to his Facebook page.

Buffett is known widely for many songs, most notably, “Margaritaville.”

Jimmy Buffet Facebook post(Jimmy Buffett Facebook page)

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band were scheduled to perform in Charleston on Saturday.

According to the Facebook post, Buffett, stopped in Boston for a check-up “but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

The Saturday concert will be rescheduled, and all previously-purchased tickets will be honored once the new date is set, according to the post.

