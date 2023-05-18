Some days will be drier than others leading into the weekend

Carry an umbrella each day
Carry an umbrella each day(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had measurable rainfall each day this week, and more rain is possible for our Hump Day. An upper-level disturbance will slide across our region, and it could lead to scattered showers & storms by Thursday afternoon & evening. Not everyone will get rain, but if you do...heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning is possible with passing storms. Highs will reach the mid 80s, but the humidity will make it feel hotter. Also, watch for patchy dense as you start your next couple of mornings.

Friday, the rain chances drop to only an isolated coverage since there won’t be a real trigger in the atmosphere to get storms going. However, the heat of the day could lead to a pop-up shower or storm. Highs will remain seasonably in the mid 80s.

Saturday, the rain chances increase to scattered-numerous coverage. This is due to a cold front that’ll cross the area, and it’ll trigger a good coverage of showers & storms ahead of and along the front. Rainfall estimates up to 1″ are possible. Behind this front, it dries out just in time for your Sunday outdoor plans. It’ll also be a tad cooler with low 80s expected (below average).

Next week, temps may stay a little below the average on some days with low-mid 80s expected. Also, only spotty showers are expected each day. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

