Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITELAND, Ind. (Gray News) – An Indiana high school student drowned in a swimming pool during gym class Tuesday, school officials confirmed.

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.

According to WISH, Dildine drowned during gym class at Whiteland Community High School.

A medical examination was completed Wednesday, but the cause of death will not be determined until toxicology results are processed, which could take up to three weeks.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation originally referred to the death as a medical emergency, but the Johnson County coroner confirmed Dildine’s death was a drowning.

A GoFundMe page that has been set up to help the family pay for funeral costs confirmed that Dildine had epilepsy.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating to find out what exactly happened, including how long Dildine was under water without anyone noticing.

The school said both a lifeguard and an instructor were on the pool deck during the class.

The pool will be closed for the remainder of the year, the school superintendent said, which ends for students May 26.

The school is providing extra counselors to support students and staff.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police were called to a reported bank robbery at The Citizens Bank at 1825 Highway 39...
MPD releases description of bank robbery suspect
Police presence on 5th Street Thursday morning
Suspect sought in fatal shooting
Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Man arrested for threatening to run over officers, K-9, police say
John Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
Meridian Police told News 11 a man who lived at the facility was threatening people with a...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Meridian Living

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of...
Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues
Officials said a suspect was arrested.
Car rushes Vatican gate, is fired on by gendarmes; driver apprehended after reaching courtyard
Nima Momeni, charged with murder in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, enters the...
Suspect in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder pleads not guilty
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
ChatGPT makes its debut as a smartphone app on iPhones