Suspect sought in fatal shooting

Police presence on 5th Street Thursday morning
Police presence on 5th Street Thursday morning(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a police presence on 5th Street in Meridian Thursday morning where a body was found with a gunshot wound to the head at a house. A suspect whose identity is known to police is being sought but is not yet in custody, as was previously reported.

There was also a robbery reported at an Exxon station nearby to the location where the death was discovered.

The Meridian Police Department has not commented officially on either incident.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police were called to a reported bank robbery at The Citizens Bank at 1825 Highway 39...
MPD releases description of bank robbery suspect
Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Man arrested for threatening to run over officers, K-9, police say
John Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
Meridian Police told News 11 a man who lived at the facility was threatening people with a...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Meridian Living

Latest News

Week after week Colin Stough has wowed the judges and the audience with his performances.
Mississippi native gearing up for American Idol finale performance
A body was found with a gunshot wound to the head at a house.
Suspect in custody for fatal shooting
Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life of...
Mississippi Today CEO apologizes to Mississippi ex-Gov. Bryant over welfare comments
Jimmy Buffett
Singer Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels Saturday concert in Charleston