Suspect sought in fatal shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a police presence on 5th Street in Meridian Thursday morning where a body was found with a gunshot wound to the head at a house. A suspect whose identity is known to police is being sought but is not yet in custody, as was previously reported.

There was also a robbery reported at an Exxon station nearby to the location where the death was discovered.

The Meridian Police Department has not commented officially on either incident.

