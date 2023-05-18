Top Choctaw Central students named

CHOCTAW, Miss. - Academic success and excellence well describes the Choctaw Central High School Class of 2023, as the Top Ten highest academically-ranked students were announced during a senior awards ceremony April 28, prior to graduation, which was held May 16.

Kaisen Edwards was valedictorian and Jaeon Johnson was salutatorian. Rounding out the Top 10 students are Deshaylee Tubby, Demidrea Stokes, Kaydee Taylor, Thomas Ben, Delycia Cunningham, Haygen Anderson, Landon Bounds, and Elliana Ben.

“I am proud of our graduates, as they have faced many challenges during their four years at Choctaw Central and yet have succeeded tremendously. I look forward to the accomplishments of these young men and women as they continue their next step toward their goals.”

Kaisen Edwards, the 18-year-old son of Kevin and Miriam Edwards, is from the Red Water Community. His accolades include being selected as the January 2023 Rotary Club Student of the Month, East Central Community College Dean’s List, and 4th Place in Language Arts at the State BETA Convention. In addition to the BETA Club, Kaisen was also a member of the ACT 25+ Club, Chess Club and the Chahta Alla Youth Council. His advice to the incoming seniors is to try in anything they do. Kaisen will attend East Central Community College in the fall, then attend Mississippi State University. He plans to have a career in education and eventually serve as a school principal.

Jaeon Johnson, the 18-year-old son of Jeron and Latricia Johnson, is from the Conehatta Community. Among his accolades are the ACT Award, December 2022 Rotary Student of the Month, and WTOK-TV’s All Scholastic Sports Team. He was a member of the Warriors football, soccer, baseball and golf teams, CCHS Pow Wow Club, Chess Club and the Chahta Alla Youth Council. His advice to next year’s seniors: Don’t give in to senioritis. Jaeon plans to attend Ole Miss (University of Mississippi) and major in chemistry. He would like to become the first Tribal member to be an orthodontist.