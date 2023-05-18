University of Southern Mississippi and Seatrec hope to improve hurricane forecasting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The University of Southern Mississippi and energy company Seatrec announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding aimed at improving hurricane forecasting by using renewable power technology.

This involves deploying floats into the Gulf of Mexico to help them track the temperature of the ocean by gathering electricity readings.

This is part of the Blue Navigator Program led by Hailey Bathurst. She said she thinks this is the beginning of a new era in underwater technology.

“It’s going to open a lot of doors,” Bathurst said. “Hopefully, this is going to be the first of many and will see a lot more technology come to fruition moving forward.”

Bob Coniglione, senior ocean enterprise program manager at the USM Marine Research Center, said the new technology will be impactful.

“It gives forecasters an idea of where the warmest water is,” Coniglione said. “Heat content in the ocean is what drives a lot of hurricanes, strength-wise, and some directionally. That’s a good indicator of where the hurricane is going to go, how intense it’s going to get, just based on the temperature.”

These instruments will take measurements three times a day to track water temperature, which scientists believe can lead to severe hurricanes.

The system uses phase change material. That absorbs energy from the ocean depths and gives them information to track the temperature of the water.

Coniglione said he thinks this new project will change the dynamic of science here on the Coast.

“I tell people that I truly believe that in 3 to 5 years, you won’t recognize this part of the Coast,” he said. “It will be such a hub for science, research, and new technology. I think it’s going to explode.”

