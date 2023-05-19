Bulldogs drop Game One against the Rock-a-Chaws

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Bulldogs and the Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws resumed Game One of their series, after rain on Tuesday led to a postponement.

Hill Gainey got the start for the Rock-A-Chaws.

Meanwhile, Cal Culpepper got the start on the bump for the Bulldogs.

St. Stanislaus brought a 1-0 lead into today’s resumption of Game One, but it wouldn’t take long for Clarkdale to tie it up.

A sacrifice bunt, turned into an error at first base, allows Culpeper to score in the top of the fourth inning.

The Rock-A-Chaws grabbed back the momentum in the bottom of the frame though, and St. Stanislaus takes Game One 5-1.

The Bulldogs are back home on Saturday for Game Two.

