City of Meridian Arrest Report May 19, 2023

Robbery

At 8:36 AM on May 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 2:25 PM on May 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Bragg Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 7:56 AM on May 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 7100 block of Highway 80 West. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:41 AM on May 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 7100 block of Highway 80 West. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.