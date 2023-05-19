City of Meridian Arrest Report May 19, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RAND B THOMPSON
|1985
|1001 15TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
|DONALD MATTHEWS
|1960
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CHINA F HART
|1992
|923 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 19, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 8:36 AM on May 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:25 PM on May 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Bragg Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:56 AM on May 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 7100 block of Highway 80 West. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:41 AM on May 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 7100 block of Highway 80 West. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
