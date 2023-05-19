Federal law could block water manager’s financial plan, court docs indicate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal law could block a key element of a financial plan introduced by Jackson’s third-party water manager’s controversial plan to shore up the city’s finances.

A status report filed in U.S. District Court on Friday indicates that just $32 million of the city’s $283 million in water and sewer debt can be retired using a recent Congressional allocation.

The news comes months after Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin released his plan, which included using a large chunk of federal funds awarded to the city last year to pay off the outstanding balances.

The funds came through an omnibus spending bill and were allocated to Jackson to help the capital city recover from its August/September water crisis.

However, Friday’s court filing stated that “retirement of all the debt as proposed in the plan would first require an amendment to the text of the Congressional appropriation,” and that as a result. “plaintiffs understand that the financial management plan may not be implementable as currently drafted.”

In December, Congress passed the Disaster Relief Act, an omnibus spending bill that included $600 million for Jackson water.

Under the act, $450 million would be allocated to Jackson in the form of state revolving loan funds specifically to address Jackson’s water crisis. The remaining $150 million could be used for technical assistance, grants and the like, court documents state.

Henifin said at a press conference in January that retiring Jackson’s roughly $290 million in water and sewer bond debt would increase the city’s credit rating and free up new revenue coming into the billing department to address infrastructure needs on a “pay-go” basis.

However, court documents say that because the Congressional allocation was solely for water, it likely cannot be used to pay off sewer debt.

“Use of the funds must be limited to eligible drinking water projects and activities... and cannot be applied to any sewer system projects,” the May 19 filing states.

Mark Nuhfer, acting chief of the Grants, Infrastructure and Nonpoint Source Branch with the EPA, said in a supplemental federal court filing the city has been unable provide records to support that its bond debt was used for drinking water work.

“In a May 2, 2023, telephone conference, the ITPM explained to the EPA that this [bond debt] had been refinanced and no documentation has been found that can clarify the eligibility of the debt,” he declared to the court.

Of the city’s water and sewer debt, nearly $169 million comes from revenue bonds, which are based on the city’s annual water and sewer revenues.

The remaining sum includes about $82 million in state revolving loan funds, which were taken out to address sewer needs and $32.4 million in state revolving funds taken out for water.

Revolving funds come from the federal government and are provided to the city in the form of low-interest loans through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The court filings represent what could be a second roadblock preventing Henifin from implementing his court-mandatd financial plan.

During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers passed a measure that bars another provision of his plan from going into effect, a proposal to base water bills on customers’ property values rather than water used. That law was signed by Gov. Tate Reeves in April.

“Water bills will continue to be based off of personal consumption. It just makes common sense,” Reeves wrote in a Tweet announcing his signature.

Henifin, who was appointed interim third-party manager as part of a federal court order handed down in November, was proposing doing away with the city’s current rate structure, which is based on water use, and charging customers based on the value of their homes or businesses.

According to court filings, Henifin is conducting a “legal review of the legislation and will determine his options in the second or third quarter of this year. It is possible that options selected... could result in legal challenges.”

