FIRST ALERT: Saturday brings rain & a low severe risk

Severe Threats: Damaging wind & hail(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had to dodge rain each day this week, and it looks like this trend will follow us into the weekend. Friday, it’ll be far from a wash-out, but hit & miss showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. Your morning could start with more dense patchy fog. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s, and it’ll feel hotter when you factor in the humidity.

FIRST ALERT

Saturday, a cold front will cross our area. Ahead of and along the front, showers & storms are expected. There’s a low chance that some isolated severe storms could impact our area, and the main threats will be damaging wind & hail. We’re still trying to fine-tune the best timing for storms, so stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Highs will reach around the seasonable mid 80s.

Behind Saturday’s front, it’ll be a smidge less muggy & cooler for Sunday. Highs will reach the lower 80s, and a stray shower still can’t be ruled out.

Next week, highs will hover at or just below the average with low-mid 80s each day. Also, rain will be a little harder to find as only spotty isolated showers are expected for most of the week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

First Alert: Remain weather aware Wednesday