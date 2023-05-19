First Alert: Severe storms are possible Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Fri-YAY! Scattered showers remain in the forecast again today. So keep your rain gear handy. Overcast skies will last through much of the morning and with plenty of moisture in the air stray showers cannot be ruled out. Another hot afternoon of weather is expect with highs in the mid 80s, and the sunshine will return as we approach 12pm.

First Alert:

We continue to deal with scattered showers and storms on Saturday. The viewing area is under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. It is a low end threat, but there is still the possibility for hail and damaging winds. The cold front will drop highs in the mid to lower 80s next week overnight lows will be in the lower 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected next week and with plenty of moisture in the air stray showers are possible. Stay safe and have a great weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.