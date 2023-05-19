Golden Eagles take Game One in series against Louisiana

By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The USM Golden Eagles keep their win streak alive, and they remain the hottest team in college baseball, headed into the postseason.

Southern Miss welcoming the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to Pete Taylor Park during Scott Berry Weekend, as the long-time coach for the Golden Eagles, announced that he is retiring at the end of the season.

Tanner Hall getting the start on the bump for USM, and the starting pitcher delivered tonight.

Hall struck out nine batters in the first four innings, including striking out the side in the fourth inning, and he finished the night with 12 strikeouts.

Four runs would be all Hall would need from his offense, after a fifth-inning grand slam off the bat of Matthew Etzel, plated four for the Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss’s win streak stands at 14 wins in a row, and they have a chance to make it 15 in Game Two, tomorrow, at Pete Taylor Park.

First Pitch is scheduled for 6 PM.

