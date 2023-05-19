Hinds County Administrator featured in former President Obama’s Netflix Series

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County Administrator is featured in a Netflix Series starring former U.S. President, Barak Obama.

Kenny Wayne Jones says he was hand-picked by the former president because of his hard work and dedication to Mississippi in regard to home health care.

Jones says he felt it was important to highlight the disparities happening here in the Magnolia State.

In the home care sector, the series follows and shines a light on a variety of healthcare companies that work diligently to provide affordable services to their clients. Wayne is a lobbyist for “At Home Care.”

“There has been a series of disparities in health care while hospitals are struggling,” Jones said. “So we just wanted to bring that to the attention of the nation so they can see that there are people that are still out there that employ folks that try to go in and help the health care industry. That’s what I represent.”

From Canton, Jones says small communities receive little to no support when it comes to health care. That’s why he’s using all of his resources to make sure those areas are fully staffed and funded.

“Everybody doesn’t understand the continuity between people who work in the service industry at the bottom to the top,” Jones stated. “They want to deal somewhere in the middle. They tend not to see the people at the bottom and they tend to want to see the people at the top. “So it gives a holistic view of working and what we do.”

Talking and walking alongside Mr. Obama is something Jones says he never imagined happening. But, he says that he is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate on the big screen, as well as make an even greater change for the community in which he serves.

“I just want to thank Obama for choosing our agency and working hard pulling this together and I look forward to the rest of this thing that we have to do to pull everything together,” he said.

Jones did not reveal all that’s coming out in the series but urges everyone to stay tuned to the upcoming episodes. You can watch it on Netflix.

