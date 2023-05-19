Honor Guard returns from D.C., paid tribute to Meridian Officer Kennis Croom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the Tuscaloosa Police Department wrapped up an important assignment in the nation’s capital this week after the Department’s Honor Guard performed several duties there for National Police Week.

Officers from Tuscaloosa paid tribute to officers who were killed in the line of duty.

That included officer Kennis Croom of the Meridian Police Department in Mississippi who died in the line of duty in 2022.

Croom was born and raised in Tuscaloosa.

Capt. Lachlan Chronister and Officer Joseph Vick called it an honor to support the friends and families of fallen officers. They stood over the fallen officer memorial with a wreath and attended the memorial service on the U.S. capital grounds where there was a roll call and candlelight vigil.

“It is very emotional. You’ll be there for a while and you’ll think you have it under control,” Chronister explained. “And then you’ll hear a name of someone that you knew. And someone that you worked with with another agency. Or for our case, participate in their funeral service here in Tuscaloosa.”

Those officers also got to talk with members of the Croom family when one of the family members recognized the Tuscaloosa Police patch on their uniform.

“Just tell them that we’re there for them. And that we have their back. And the fact the family member, the officer who lost their life, they did what they love and they gave their life for their community,” Vick expressed.

TPD’s Honor Guard plans on returning to Washington for National Police Week next year when members want to honor fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby.

He was from Tuscaloosa and worked for TPD for several years before leaving for that department.

Crumby was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

