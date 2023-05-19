Services for Mr. Jack Marshall Aust will be held Friday, May 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m., at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home-North with Bro. David Turnage and Bro. Brent Cave officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden.

Family will receive friends two hours prior to service at the funeral home.

Mr. Aust, 73, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his residence.

Jack was a longtime member of Lost Gap Independent Protestant Church. He loved being outdoors, including hunting, fishing, shooting his guns, and tending to his roses. He also enjoyed spending time with his cats, Spooky and Graybar. He will be remembered most as a devoted husband, and loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Wanda Kay Aust; son, Forrest Aust (Mandy); grandson, Colton Aust; several cousins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Carolyn Aust; brother, Jimmy Aust; and sister, Paula Kay Aust.

His wife, Wanda Kay, would like to give special thanks to her family for all that they have done to help with Jack. She would also like to thank Dr. Halbrook and his staff at the Anderson Cancer Center, as well as Harper’s Hospice for their care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Anderson Cancer Patient Benevolence fund at www.andersonregional.org/donate.

