Meridian to host town hall meeting May 23

MERIDIAN, Miss. - An update on the City of Meridian’s progress in implementing the Sewer Consent Decree Order issued in 2019 by governmental officials and agencies will be presented at an upcoming town hall meeting, Tuesday, May 23, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the City Hall Conference Room, on the third floor.

In August 2019, a Sewer Consent Decree Order was issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

The meeting will have a come-and-go format, with key City staff and consultants from Waggoner Engineering Inc. presenting information and answering questions about the various aspects and ongoing projects related to the sewer consent decree.

“These include wastewater collection and transmission system improvements, wastewater treatment plant improvements, capacity -management-operations-maintenance (CMOM) improvements, program management, and mandatory reporting requirements,” Waggoner Program Manager David Ruhl said.

There also will be a discussion of financial pursuits undertaken to subsidize the City of Meridian’s financial commitments for improvements., Ruhl said.

A short presentation will begin at 5:45 p.m. A sign-in sheet, suggestion box, and program pamphlet will be available.