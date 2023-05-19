Miss Ann Cumberland Palmer, 70, of Meridian, MS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Anderson Regional Hospital in Meridian after a lengthy illness.

Miss Ann was born in Philadelphia, MS on July 3, 1952 to Thomas and Ruth Cumberland. She attended school in Neshoba County and worked at Van Zyverden near Meridian for more than 15 years.

Miss Ann was an enormous fan of Elvis Presley and an avid collector of Elvis items. Yet nothing could compare to her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were her greatest joys.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Palmer of Meridian; sisters Nita Moore (John) of Pelahatchie and Linda Glass of Meridian and brother James Cumberland (Jean) of Columbus; grandchildren Rayle Blakely (Chris) of Brandon and Justin Tumey of Meridian; and great-grandchildren Greysen Harper and Emmett Blakely of Brandon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two infant children and three brothers.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

