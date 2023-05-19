Mississippi hits new record low unemployment

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announcement Friday, Mississippi's jobless rate was 3.4% in April.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi reached a new record low for unemployment during the month of April. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announcement Friday, the state jobless rate was 3.4%.

Gov. Tate Reeves celebrated the news in a Facebook post. He said it points to Mississippi’s momentum, and referenced the state’s gains in education, including the National Institute for Early Education Research recognizing Mississippi as one of the top five states for high-quality pre-K, the high school graduation rate reaching an all-time high and the state leading the nation in fourth grade reading and math gains.

