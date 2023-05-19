Funeral services for Mrs. Bertha Mae Lewis will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Bro. Roderick Lowery officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Jordan Cemetery, Pachuta, with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Lewis, 103, of Pachuta, who died Thursday, May 18, 2023 in Meridian. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.