Neshoba County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: David Carter

WTOK Neshoba County Candidate David Carter
WTOK Neshoba County Candidate David Carter(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read below and view other candidate profiles here.

Name

David Carter

List previous work experience / political offices held

BS Engineering U.S. Naval Academy, MBA Georgia College

Navy pilot & Viet Nam Veteran, Neshoba Community in Action member

Admissions Counselor for the Naval Academy

Community action projects – obtained a $144,000 grant for a new gym floor at the Booker T. Washington School & restored windows to complete requirements for Historic Landmark status. Restored and maintain the abandoned Mount Ary Cemetery obtained Historic Landmark status.

Senior management positions at Ford Motor Company, Volvo and Navistar companies with experience running manufacturing operations and multi-million-dollar projects.

Why are you running for office?

To ensure the County is run like a more efficient business with respect for our hard-earned tax dollars while maintaining critical services without raising taxes during a high-inflation period.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Establish better cooperation with the City of Philadelphia government to upgrade infrastructure required to attract industry with well paying jobs to the area, use of the county jail, and equitable distribution of tax dollars.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page

WTOK Recruitment Source Information

Updated: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT
|
By Gray Media
WTOK Recruitment Source Information

Page

COZI TV

Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Gray Media
COZI TV Schedule

Page

WTOK Local Deal Drop

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST
|
By Gray Media
Click here to shop the deals featured on Local Deal Drop at MorningSave.com!

Page

Heroes & Icons

Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST
|
By Gray Media
Heroes & Icons Programming Schedule

Latest News

Page

Start TV

Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST
|
By Gray Media
Start TV Programming Schedule

Page

Hometown Heroes

Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST
|
By Gray Media
Submit a photo of your hometown hero!

Page

AP Interactive Map: Mississippi

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
|
By Gray Media
AP Interactive Map: Mississippi

Page

AP Interactive Map: Alabama

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT
|
By Gray Media
AP Interactive Map: Alabama

Page

Download Our Apps

Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Gray Media
Download the WTOK News 11 News App and the WTOK Weather Apps!

Page

Closings Help Text

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT
|
By Gray Media
Closings Help Text