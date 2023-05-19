Neshoba County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: David Carter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read below and view other candidate profiles here.

Name

David Carter

List previous work experience / political offices held

BS Engineering U.S. Naval Academy, MBA Georgia College

Navy pilot & Viet Nam Veteran, Neshoba Community in Action member

Admissions Counselor for the Naval Academy

Community action projects – obtained a $144,000 grant for a new gym floor at the Booker T. Washington School & restored windows to complete requirements for Historic Landmark status. Restored and maintain the abandoned Mount Ary Cemetery obtained Historic Landmark status.

Senior management positions at Ford Motor Company, Volvo and Navistar companies with experience running manufacturing operations and multi-million-dollar projects.

Why are you running for office?

To ensure the County is run like a more efficient business with respect for our hard-earned tax dollars while maintaining critical services without raising taxes during a high-inflation period.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Establish better cooperation with the City of Philadelphia government to upgrade infrastructure required to attract industry with well paying jobs to the area, use of the county jail, and equitable distribution of tax dollars.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.