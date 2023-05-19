Officer shoots, kills Biloxi man after he attacks her, officials say

According to a press release sent out by MBI, the incident took place around 4 p.m. when a Harrison County patrol officer attempted to give aid at the scene of
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has confirmed that an officer-involved shooting has taken place in Harrison County in a wooded area near the intersection of Shriners Boulevard and Highway 67.

According to a press release sent out by MBI, the incident took place around 4 p.m. when a Harrison County patrol officer attempted to give aid at the scene of an accident. The person involved in the accident is accused of attacking the officer multiple times, leading the officer to fire shots.

Harrison County Deputy Coroner Art Deborger says the man who died in the incident was 30-year-old Cody Mercer from Biloxi. Deborger says the officer fired seven rounds, with at least four of those hitting Mercer. As a result, he sustained fatal injuries.

At first, investigators believed Mercer had been involved in a hit and run. Sheriff Troy Peterson says that was the initial report May 18 from a caller who thought her car had been struck by Mercer’s vehicle.

However, Peterson tells WLOX News he’s since learned once his officers got to the scene, they determined there was not a hit and run involving Mercer’s vehicle. He said the caller’s car got hit by debris.

The patrol officer who fired shots was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, according to Harrison County Board Attorney Tim Holleman.

According to the Harrison County jail docket, Mercer has several driving-related charges, including two DUI arrests, intimidating and not obeying law enforcement.

Deborger says an autopsy will be done determine exactly how many shots hit Mercer. A toxicology screening and blood alcohol level tests will also be done as part of the autopsy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that an officer-involved shooting has taken place in Harrison County.

