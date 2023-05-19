Soule Spring Steam-Up Day happening this Friday and Saturday

By Christen Hyde
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Full steam ahead! The Meridian Industrial Heritage Museum is hosting its Soule Spring Steam-Up Day event.

Board of Directors member, Curtis Friday, said they are excited to welcome guests in to showcase the rich history of the Soule Steam Feed Works.

“This is looking back at where all of that came from, and it is very important that we keep it. Without history, we don’t have much of a future, so that’s really important to us,” said Friday.

Visitor Trey Greer was in town for a family engagement and stopped by the museum to see steam-powered engines.

Soule Spring Steam-Up Day continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adult tickets are $10.00, student tickets are $7.00 and admission for children under 3 is free.

