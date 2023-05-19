William Lott Garrison Jr.

William Lott Garrison Jr.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A graveside service for William Lott Garrison Jr. will be held Sunday, May 21, 2023, 2:30 p.m. at Pine Bluff Cemetery with Rev. Greg Mangum officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home-Union.

Mr. Garrison, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

William enjoyed being outdoors, spending his days foraging for interesting rocks and arrowheads. He was a loving son and brother and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, William Garrison Sr. and Melody Owings; stepfather, Toby Owings; brother, Michael Garrison (Leslie Weir); sister, Phyllis Wilkerson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ken and Glenda Garrison.

Pallbearers will include Michael Garrison, Toby Owings, Paul Parsons, Kevin Black, Steve Pearson, and Anthony Garrison.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Lott Garrison Jr., please visit our floral store.

