FIRST ALERT: A low risk for severe storms Saturday

There's a low risk for severe storms Saturday
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front will cross our area on Saturday afternoon. We’re expecting scattered showers & storms affiliated with it, and there’s a small threat for isolated storms that could reach severe limits. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats, and the best timing for any severe storms will be throughout the afternoon & early evening. However, forecast models are hinting that a complex of storms may make it into our area on Saturday morning. If so, they should be weakening as they arrive. Yet, we’ve added a low chance for showers to start your Saturday (before the main line comes in later with the cold front). Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s.

Behind the front, it does dry out a bit for Sunday. Clouds may be a bit stubborn in the morning, but some PM sun should peek through. Highs will be a little cooler than the average with low 80s.

Much of next week brings average or slightly below average temperatures with low-mid 80s each day. Also, spotty showers will be around, but no particular day looks like a wash-out.

