FIRST ALERT: Marginal severe threat today

By Chase Franks
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Saturday! I hope you have enjoyed the hot and humid weather. Today we are going to continue the trend of humid weather, but we will also see a slight chance for storms to be pushing into our area.

Some of these storms could be severe as our main threats will be damaging winds and small hail after 2 PM, which will go until 7 PM.

Not everyone will see rain but make sure you have ways to stay updated just in case.

By tomorrow we will dry up with temperatures in the mid to low 80s and partly cloudy skies. We will see rain return to our area by Monday but not everyone will see rain and we will have below-average temperatures by Tuesday.

