Knights take Game One over Troopers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A little more than 24 hours removed from winning a State Championship in Softball, the West Lauderdale Knights Baseball team was in action, and looking to punch their ticket to the State Championship.

Caden Boswell got the start on the bump for the Knights in Game One.

Meanwhile, it would be Caden Carroll getting the nod on the bump for the Mooreville Troopers in Game One.

A ground ball off the bat of Cooper Goff would score a run for the Troopers in the top of the 2nd inning.

An inning later, Jud Files would score for the Troopers on a passed ball.

However, the Knights would respond in the bottom of the third inning.

A failed pickoff attempt at second base, from Caden Carroll, would allow Carson Smith to sprint to 3rd base and slide in safely.

An overthrow from the outfield put the ball out of play, and Smith was able to trot home safely, making it a 2-1 ballgame in favor of the Troopers.

West’s bat would wake up later though, as they would win the game 6-3.

Game Two of the best-of-three series is slated for Tuesday Night at Mooreville.

