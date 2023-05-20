MBI: Minor injured after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Mississippi

MBI: Minor injured after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Mississippi
MBI: Minor injured after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Mississippi(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANOLA, Miss. (WLBT) - A minor is significantly injured after a domestic disturbance call led to an officer-involved shooting in Indianola Saturday.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the shooting involving the Indianola Police Department happened around 6 a.m. at a home on BB King Road.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the residence. No officers were injured during the incident, but MBI says a minor occupant of the home received significant injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bakery 900 sign
Meridian homeless population affects local businesses
Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale brings crowds to Lauderdale County.
Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale brings crowds to Lauderdale County
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Week after week Colin Stough has wowed the judges and the audience with his performances.
Mississippi native gearing up for American Idol finale
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87

Latest News

Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Court upholds school district policy not allowing transgender student to wear dress to graduation
Alligator spotted crossing Highway 80 in Pearl
College Softball Recap - clipped version
USM partners with Sea-Trec to develop methods of better-predicting hurricane intensification
USM forms partnership to help better forecast hurricanes