Meridian hosts its annual Household Hazardous Waste Day

Hazardous Waste Day Meridian
Hazardous Waste Day Meridian(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city of Meridian is helping households remain clean by offering its annual household hazardous waste day.

Saturday Public Works hosted sites where people who live here were able to dispose of any hazardous materials they might have—things like tires, oil, and lights.

Meridian Public Works puts on this event every year to not only keep the city clean but also help with the bigger picture.

”To help with the environment when you come here, you get rid of your hazardous material instead of just dumping them anywhere you may feel like you want to. When you come in, you fill out the piece of paper that we have designated for you to fill out, and then we will tell you which bins to go to. We have multiple bins where you put the waste that you want to get rid of, and you just go from there,” said Store Keeper for Line Maintenance, Dee Dee Lewis.

The city of Meridian would like to thank everyone who came out today, making this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Day a huge success.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale brings crowds to Lauderdale County.
Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale brings crowds to Lauderdale County
Bakery 900 sign
Meridian homeless population affects local businesses
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Week after week Colin Stough has wowed the judges and the audience with his performances.
Mississippi native gearing up for American Idol finale
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87

Latest News

Touch a Truck 2023
Touch A Truck brings joy to many kids in Meridian
By tomorrow we will dry up with temperatures in the mid to low 80s and partly cloudy skies. We...
FIRST ALERT: Marginal severe threat today
MBI: Minor injured after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Mississippi
MBI: Minor injured after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Mississippi
Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Court upholds school district policy not allowing transgender student to wear dress to graduation