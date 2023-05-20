Meridian hosts its annual Household Hazardous Waste Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city of Meridian is helping households remain clean by offering its annual household hazardous waste day.

Saturday Public Works hosted sites where people who live here were able to dispose of any hazardous materials they might have—things like tires, oil, and lights.

Meridian Public Works puts on this event every year to not only keep the city clean but also help with the bigger picture.

”To help with the environment when you come here, you get rid of your hazardous material instead of just dumping them anywhere you may feel like you want to. When you come in, you fill out the piece of paper that we have designated for you to fill out, and then we will tell you which bins to go to. We have multiple bins where you put the waste that you want to get rid of, and you just go from there,” said Store Keeper for Line Maintenance, Dee Dee Lewis.

The city of Meridian would like to thank everyone who came out today, making this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Day a huge success.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.