Touch A Truck brings joy to many kids in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many kids have dreams of becoming a fire fighter or police officer, and today Meridian Parks and Rec gave kids the opportunity to live their dream.

This year’s Touch a Truck program brought smiles to many faces measuring from ear to ear, as these kids had the opportunity to interact with their favorite vehicles they see nearly every day.

There were a few cool trucks at Highland Park that stood out the most.

“My favorite was the military truck and the fire truck. The military truck it had, like, a lot of gadgets, and I was wondering, to like, I wanted to wonder how they work and the fire trucks they have, like also a lot of gadgets. And I wanted to know, how did that work,” said attendee Joleigh Payne.

This event wasn’t just for kids, as several parents had the ability to learn what kind of equipment the city uses to keep the city safe and operational.

“Well, I’m looking at these other industrial trucks because I’m like, I see them as I drive by daily, but to learn what they actually do, it’s really important for our community. I’m learning what the trucks that pick up the debris on the side of the road are. I do have a little nostalgia looking at these fire trucks or but I see them all the time now, but either way, it’s a really good opportunity, not only for the kids. Have a good time and see some of these for the first time, but for parents to learn about the trucks that service the needs of our community,” said parent Adrian Phillips.

If you missed Saturday’s event, Meridian Parks and Rec will be hosting a community car show on June 24. News 11 will keep you updated with more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.