Touch A Truck brings joy to many kids in Meridian

Touch a Truck 2023
Touch a Truck 2023(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many kids have dreams of becoming a fire fighter or police officer, and today Meridian Parks and Rec gave kids the opportunity to live their dream.

This year’s Touch a Truck program brought smiles to many faces measuring from ear to ear, as these kids had the opportunity to interact with their favorite vehicles they see nearly every day.

There were a few cool trucks at Highland Park that stood out the most.

“My favorite was the military truck and the fire truck. The military truck it had, like, a lot of gadgets, and I was wondering, to like, I wanted to wonder how they work and the fire trucks they have, like also a lot of gadgets. And I wanted to know, how did that work,” said attendee Joleigh Payne.

This event wasn’t just for kids, as several parents had the ability to learn what kind of equipment the city uses to keep the city safe and operational.

“Well, I’m looking at these other industrial trucks because I’m like, I see them as I drive by daily, but to learn what they actually do, it’s really important for our community. I’m learning what the trucks that pick up the debris on the side of the road are. I do have a little nostalgia looking at these fire trucks or but I see them all the time now, but either way, it’s a really good opportunity, not only for the kids. Have a good time and see some of these for the first time, but for parents to learn about the trucks that service the needs of our community,” said parent Adrian Phillips.

If you missed Saturday’s event, Meridian Parks and Rec will be hosting a community car show on June 24. News 11 will keep you updated with more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale brings crowds to Lauderdale County.
Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale brings crowds to Lauderdale County
Bakery 900 sign
Meridian homeless population affects local businesses
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Week after week Colin Stough has wowed the judges and the audience with his performances.
Mississippi native gearing up for American Idol finale
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87

Latest News

By tomorrow we will dry up with temperatures in the mid to low 80s and partly cloudy skies. We...
FIRST ALERT: Marginal severe threat today
MBI: Minor injured after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Mississippi
MBI: Minor injured after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Mississippi
Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Court upholds school district policy not allowing transgender student to wear dress to graduation
Alligator spotted crossing Highway 80 in Pearl