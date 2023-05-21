2023 Highway 11 Antique Alley wraps up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The 2023 Antique Alley on Highway 11 has come to a close.

With vendors all over the country, people were able to explore many different cultures.

The yard sale starts in Meridian and extends for more than 500 miles all the way to Bristol, Virginia, and sees over 30,000 visitors every year.

The Antique Alley started 25 years ago, and this year our local vendors were excited to get out there to sell their cool collectibles, while also meeting people from all over the country.

“Oh, it was great I mean, we just had tons of folks just coming in it might take them till nine in the morning to get here from town, you know, but you look up, and the parking lot would be slammed full, and there would be folks walking everywhere. We had a great turn out of people coming from out of state Louisiana, Texas, I think there was an Arizona,” said Vendor, Teresa Westbrook.

If you missed this year’s Antique Alley, be sure to mark it in your calendars next year for the week after Mother’s Day.

