Bonita Lakes clean up

By Chase Franks
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the friends of Bonita Lakes organization got together to go out and clean up Bonita Lakes.

Their organization aims to preserve and protect Bonita lakes and the surrounding watershed as a natural public green space.

Friends of Bonita invited people of all ages to come out and support their efforts and just help clean up something that Meridian can call its own.

We talked with one of the event organizers Nell Covington about this event.

“I think we represent the big picture about taking care of our environment and for Meridian this is our public space and it’s growing, and the use is growing, and we want to see it maintained for future generations.”

The friends of Bonita Lakes want to encourage everyone to come out and clean up our area.

