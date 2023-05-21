Bulldogs season comes to an end after Game Two loss

By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Bulldogs took on the St. Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws in a do-or-die Game Two, after the Rock-A-Chaws won Game One a few days ago.

Jax Joyner would get the start for the Clarkdale Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, it would be Hugh LeMasters on the bump for Saint Stanislaus.

A wild pitch in the bottom of the third inning, allowed Cal Culpepper to score, making it a one run deficit for the Bulldogs.

Caden Street, in the next at-bat, laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt, that scored Parker Webb, as he slid safely into home plate, tying the game.

In the top of the fourth inning, Seth Farni hit a three-run home run for Saint Stanislaus.

That home run was a part of a five run inning for the Rock-A-Chaws, as they led it 8-3.

The Bulldogs would fight back in the bottom of the fourth, scoring two runs of their own on a 2-RBI single off the bat of Parker Webb.

Saint Stanislaus beats Clarkdale 8-5, and the Rock-A-Chaws advance to the State Championship.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale brings crowds to Lauderdale County.
Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale brings crowds to Lauderdale County
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Bakery 900 sign
Meridian homeless population affects local businesses
Week after week Colin Stough has wowed the judges and the audience with his performances.
Mississippi native gearing up for American Idol finale
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87

Latest News

Brooks Koepka chips to the green on the first hole during the third round of the PGA...
Koepka a tough customer on a tough day to lead PGA Championship
From left to right: Shawn Collins, Sherman Hawkins Jr. and Ivan Donaldson Jr.
Three Jackson State athletes qualify for NCAA Men’s Track & Field Tournament
Caden Boswell gets the start in Game One of West Lauderdale's best-of-three series against the...
Knights take Game One over Troopers
USM Outfielder, Matthew Etzel, rounds the bases after his fifth-inning grand slam, that put the...
Golden Eagles take Game One in series against Louisiana