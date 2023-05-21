Bulldogs season comes to an end after Game Two loss

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Bulldogs took on the St. Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws in a do-or-die Game Two, after the Rock-A-Chaws won Game One a few days ago.

Jax Joyner would get the start for the Clarkdale Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, it would be Hugh LeMasters on the bump for Saint Stanislaus.

A wild pitch in the bottom of the third inning, allowed Cal Culpepper to score, making it a one run deficit for the Bulldogs.

Caden Street, in the next at-bat, laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt, that scored Parker Webb, as he slid safely into home plate, tying the game.

In the top of the fourth inning, Seth Farni hit a three-run home run for Saint Stanislaus.

That home run was a part of a five run inning for the Rock-A-Chaws, as they led it 8-3.

The Bulldogs would fight back in the bottom of the fourth, scoring two runs of their own on a 2-RBI single off the bat of Parker Webb.

Saint Stanislaus beats Clarkdale 8-5, and the Rock-A-Chaws advance to the State Championship.

