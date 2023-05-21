Cooler temperatures and rain to start out your week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Sunday, I hope you all get to go out and enjoy the beautiful day we have ahead of us.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to low 80s with comfortable conditions as there’s no rain in sight today. Tomorrow looks to be a copy-and-paste sort of day as we will be sitting in the mid to low 80s with rain chances going up a tad.

Some of us could see scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Monday afternoon, so make sure you have your rain gear ready.

We will have temperatures in the 70s for highs with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday but after Tuesday rain chances fly on out the door and we will return to average in terms of temperatures for the time of year.

Tracking The Tropics:

Well, here it is the first tracking the tropics of the year and certainly not the last. There is a low chance of development in the Southwestern Tropics just to the northeast of the Bahamas. This development doesn’t look like it will become a named storm and looks like it will stay away from the Gulf Coast.

