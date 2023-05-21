Funeral services held for Magee firefighter killed while responding to accident

A funeral procession for firefighter Philip Allan pauses momentarily at the Magee Fire...
A funeral procession for firefighter Philip Allan pauses momentarily at the Magee Fire Department, before moving on to Corinth Baptist Church Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGEE, Miss. (WDAM) - Funeral services were held Saturday for Philip Allan, the Magee volunteer firefighter who was hit and killed by a car while responding to a traffic accident on U.S. 49 in Covington County Wednesday afternoon.

First responders from across the Pine Belt were part of a funeral procession (Saturday) morning, that made its way from Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Magee to the service, which was held at noon at Magee’s Corinth Baptist Church.

Along the way, the procession passed in front of the Magee Fire Department, where Allan had been a volunteer for nearly 25 years.

He also volunteered for fire departments in Mount Olive and Seminary.

Burial took place at the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.

Allan was 49 years old.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Court upholds school district policy not allowing transgender student to wear dress to graduation
Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing
Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey spoke with concerned business owners Friday.
City officials speak out on homelessness in Meridian
Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 19, 2023

Latest News

Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey spoke with concerned business owners Friday.
City officials speak out on homelessness in Meridian
Dr. Marie Roberts of ECCC talks about record scholarship money and hones up her weather skills
ECCC helping steer student athletes toward graduation, success
A local community advocate is pushing for a street named for a late Meridian Civil Rights Activist
Verlynn Robinson
Celebrate cancer survivors Saturday at Archusa Water Park