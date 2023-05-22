City of Meridian Arrest Report May 22, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 5:55 AM on May 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 10:40 AM on May 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:02 PM on May 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of 2nd Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:02 AM on May 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Russell Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:37 PM on May 21, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 34th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.