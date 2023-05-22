City of Meridian Arrest Report May 22, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SAMUEL T SHIPLEY1985393 BRIARWOOD RD LOT 97 MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
MARVIN D HORN19911913 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT ON A MINOR
DONALD MATTHEWS1960HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
CENTAVIOUS M PARHM20034615 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
KENNETH R OWENS19597100 OLD 8TH ST RD APT E5 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
ROBERT POPE19652651 ST ANDREWS ST APT B4 MERIDIAN, MSABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
DEMARCUS THOMPSON19902122 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
LARRY A JOHNSON19643526 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DAROLYN Y REED1974424 WINDOVER CIR MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 22, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:55 AM on May 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:40 AM on May 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:02 PM on May 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of 2nd Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:02 AM on May 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Russell Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:37 PM on May 21, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 34th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

