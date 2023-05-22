City of Meridian Arrest Report May 22, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SAMUEL T SHIPLEY
|1985
|393 BRIARWOOD RD LOT 97 MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|MARVIN D HORN
|1991
|1913 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT ON A MINOR
|DONALD MATTHEWS
|1960
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|CENTAVIOUS M PARHM
|2003
|4615 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|KENNETH R OWENS
|1959
|7100 OLD 8TH ST RD APT E5 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|ROBERT POPE
|1965
|2651 ST ANDREWS ST APT B4 MERIDIAN, MS
|ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
|DEMARCUS THOMPSON
|1990
|2122 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
|LARRY A JOHNSON
|1964
|3526 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|DAROLYN Y REED
|1974
|424 WINDOVER CIR MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 22, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:55 AM on May 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:40 AM on May 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:02 PM on May 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of 2nd Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:02 AM on May 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Russell Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:37 PM on May 21, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 34th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
